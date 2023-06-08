Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Governor: 600 square kilometers of Kherson Oblast under water

by Dinara Khalilova June 8, 2023 10:18 AM 2 min read
People being evacuated from flooded areas after the explosion at the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant's dam unleashed floodwaters in Kherson, Ukraine, on June 7, 2023. (Photo by Muhammed Enes Yildirim/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Following the Kakhovka dam breach, 600 square kilometers of Ukraine's Kherson Oblast have been flooded, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on June 8.

According to Prokudin, 68% of the flooded land is on the Russian-occupied east bank of the Dnipro River, and 32% is on the Ukrainian-controlled west bank.

As of the June 8 morning, the average water level in Kherson Oblast has reached 5.61 meters, the official reported.

Despite constant Russian shelling of the west bank, evacuation efforts are ongoing, with 1999 civilians having been rescued so far, said Prokudin. Most people were evacuated from Kherson's Korabel district, also known as Ostriv (Island), which has been among the most flooded areas.

What are the consequences of the Kakhovka dam’s demolition?
The destruction of the Kakhovka dam can lead to serious humanitarian, ecological, economic, military, and legal consequences. The demolition was carried out by Russian forces in southern Ukraine in the early hours of June 6. And it’s among the most dramatic violations of the Geneva Conventions in…
The Kyiv IndependentIgor Kossov

Twenty settlements on the west bank were flooded, and 2629 homes were affected, Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported on the same day.

Due to the flooding, 159 transformer substations in the region were disconnected, the gas supply to 14,716 consumers was interrupted, and all Kherson's Ostriv district residents were left without water supply, according to the regional administration.

The governor added that the situation was "extremely difficult" on the Russian-occupied east bank, where Moscow-installed illegal government apparently failed to organize a proper evacuation, as residents say.

"People suffer not only from high water but also from Russian terror and the unwillingness of the occupiers to help them."

Russia destroyed the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant's dam on the Dnipro River on June 6, sparking a large-scale humanitarian and environmental disaster across southern Ukraine.

‘They are destroying us.’ People plea to escape flooded Russian-occupied areas
Editor’s note: For this story, we spoke to people living or having family in the Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine. For their safety, they are identified by first name only. After destroying the Nova Kakhovka dam and stranding thousands of Ukrainians in the catastrophic flood zone, Russians prevent…
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko



Author: Dinara Khalilova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.