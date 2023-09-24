Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Zelensky praises new American aid package as 'historic'

by Rachel Amran September 24, 2023 9:58 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky praised the new American defense package in his evening address on Sept. 24 as "historic."

President Zelensky stated that the new package will include "artillery, missiles for HIMARS, missiles for air defense, additional air defense systems, tactical vehicles," and more.

"This is a historic decision by America to jointly produce weapons and defense systems, including air defense. This is something that was an absolute fantasy until recently. But it will become a reality. We will make it a reality."

Earlier this week, Zelensky met U.S. President Joe Biden in the White House as part of his official visit to Washington, D.C. During the stay of Ukraine's president in the U.S. capital, State Secretary Antony Blinken announced a new military aid package for Ukraine worth $325 million.

The new package included additional cluster munitions and air defenses, but excluded the long-anticipated ATACMS missiles. However, NBC News reported that President Biden told the Ukrainian leader that America would send a small number of long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine.

The Ukrainian President's address also emphasized a newly established deal between Ukraine and the Government of Canada for long-term defense support.

Author: Rachel Amran
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Editors' Picks

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.