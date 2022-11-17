Zelensky: Over 10 million Ukrainians remain without electricity as of evening of Nov. 17

This audio is created with AI assistance

Most of them are in the Vinnytsia, Odesa, Sumy oblasts, and Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening address.

On Nov. 16, Ukraine's state-owned grid operator Ukrenergo warned of "hard days" after Russia launched the biggest attack on Ukraine's energy system a day before, causing emergency power outages across the country.