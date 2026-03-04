KI logo
Zelensky orders development of support plan for Middle East allies hit by Iran strikes

by Tim Zadorozhnyy
Zelensky orders development of support plan for Middle East allies hit by Iran strikes
Zelensky is photographed in his office on Jan. 29, 2024. (Volodymyr Zelensky / X)

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on March 4 that he had ordered Ukraine's government to develop options to support Gulf countries facing Iranian drone and missile attacks.

"Our military has the necessary capabilities," Zelensky said. "Ukrainian experts will work on site, and teams are already negotiating this. We are ready to help protect lives, protect civilians."

Ukraine's offer comes as Middle Eastern countries report large-scale attacks involving Shahed-type attack drones — the same systems Russia has used extensively against Ukraine since 2022.

The Ukrainian president said he had spoken with leaders of the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Jordan, and Bahrain, and is preparing talks with Kuwait's leadership.

"All of them face a serious threat, and they speak about it openly: Iranian attack drones. The same 'Shaheds' that strike our cities and villages, our Ukrainian infrastructure," he said.

Zelensky tasked Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, along with intelligence agencies, Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, military command, to prepare proposals that would support partners

"I have tasked our teams to present ways to support these countries and provide assistance in a manner that does not compromise our own defense here in Ukraine," Zelensky added.

The escalation in the region began on Feb. 28, when Israel and the United States launched coordinated strikes targeting Iranian military infrastructure and leadership.

Tehran, a key ally of Moscow that has supplied drones and other weapons for Russia's war, has since retaliated against Israel and multiple Gulf states.

NATO air defense systems also intercepted a ballistic missile launched from Iran toward Turkish airspace on March 4, marking the first such incident.

The UAE reported intercepting around 800 Iranian projectiles, while at least nine countries have reported being targeted. Iran has launched more than 800 missiles and over 1,400 strike drones in recent days, according to official figures.

The attacks have raised concerns over regional stability and global energy markets, as Iranian drones and missiles threaten shipping routes and contribute to volatility in oil and gas prices.

Tim Zadorozhnyy

Reporter

Tim Zadorozhnyy is the reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in foreign policy, U.S.-Ukraine relations, and political developments across Europe and Russia. Based in Warsaw, he pursued studies in International Relations and European Studies at Lazarski University, through a program offered in partnership with Coventry University. Tim began his journalism career in Odesa in 2022, working as a reporter at a local television channel. After relocating to Warsaw, he spent a year and a half with the Belarusian independent media outlet NEXTA, initially as a news anchor and later as managing editor. Tim is fluent in English, Ukrainian, and Russian.

