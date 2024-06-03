Skip to content
Zelensky meets with president of the Philippines for the first time

by Sonya Bandouil June 3, 2024 7:52 AM 1 min read
Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. shakes hands with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky at the Malacanang Palace in Manila on June 3, 2024. (AFP/Jam Sta Rosa)
During his official visit to the Philippines, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with the country’s President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., marking the first-ever meeting between the two nations' leaders.

Zelensky expressed gratitude to the Philippines for its support of Ukraine, and announced plans to open a Ukrainian embassy in Manila this year to enhance bilateral cooperation.

“I am grateful to the Philippines for supporting Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, for its clear position on Russia's aggression against our country, and for supporting important UN resolutions,” Zelensky said.

The discussions included the upcoming global peace summit, with the Philippines set to participate. Zelensky emphasized the importance of Southeast Asian countries participating.


Additionally, the leaders talked about the potential for increased Ukrainian agricultural exports to the Philippines.

Zelensky's visit followed his participation in the Shangri-La Dialogue security forum in Singapore.

The Shangri-La Dialogue is Asia's premier defense summit, held annually in Singapore by the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), an independent think tank.

Media: Saudi Arabia plans to snub Ukraine’s global peace summit
Saudi Arabia does not plan to be present at the Global Peace Summit to support Ukraine because Russia will not be there, German news agency DPA reported on June 2, citing diplomatic sources.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Sonya Bandouil
