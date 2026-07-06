Exclusive: Trump, Zelensky to discuss strategy to pressure Russia into peace talks

President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. President Donald Trump will exchange ideas on how to end Russia's all-out war against Ukraine during a July 8 meeting at the NATO summit in Ankara, two people familiar with the matter told the Kyiv Independent.

The meeting comes as Ukraine believes that there is now an opportunity to pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin to engage in direct negotiations with Zelensky.

Kyiv hopes to capitalize on what it views as growing pressure on the Kremlin, while also seeking urgent U.S. support to strengthen Ukraine's air defenses.

"Zelensky wants to discuss some ideas with Trump," one senior Ukrainian official said.

"Everyone can see that the war is changing, and one of the reasons for this shift is the growing sentiment in Russia — people want Putin to end the war — plus the daily hardships they're facing and the pressure on prices due to the gasoline crisis."

"Zelensky wants to present a few ideas on this matter," the official added.

One U.S. official familiar with preparations told the Kyiv Independent that Trump also plans to present Zelensky with his vision for a peace agreement with Russia. The U.S. president is also expected to hold a phone call with Putin following the meeting.

One of Kyiv's top priorities during the meeting will be Ukraine's critical shortage of Patriot interceptor missiles, the Ukrainian official said.

Russia launched a massive missile attack on Kyiv overnight on July 6, firing 23 ballistic missiles. Ukraine was unable to intercept any of them because of a shortage of anti-ballistic interceptors.

The Ukrainian government has repeatedly urged its partners to strengthen the country's air defense capabilities, arguing that additional Patriot systems and interceptor missiles would reduce Russia's ability to strike Ukrainian cities.

Ukrainian officials describe the country's anti-ballistic defense situation as "critical" because Ukraine relies heavily on U.S.-made Patriots.

"That is why we want a meeting in Ankara to figure out what the situation is with air defense and our future strategy," the senior Ukrainian official said.

The official declined to elaborate on the proposals Zelensky intends to present. During one of their recent meetings, however, Trump privately encouraged Zelensky to act "more boldly," the Kyiv Independent has learned.

The encounter comes as efforts to arrange a direct meeting between Zelensky and Putin have so far failed, as the Kremlin has refused to negotiate in a neutral country.

Instead, Moscow has insisted that Zelensky travel to Russia for talks — a proposal Kyiv views as an attempt to avoid a genuine face-to-face meeting.

The diplomatic push also comes as Ukraine has stepped up strikes inside Russia.

In recent weeks, Ukrainian drones have repeatedly targeted Russian cities, including Moscow, undermining the Kremlin's long-standing effort to shield the Russian capital from the effects of the war.

At the same time, Russia has intensified its aerial campaign against Ukraine. Russian attacks killed 31 people on July 2 and at least 19 more on July 6, while continued missile and drone strikes have placed pressure on Ukraine's depleted air defenses.

Trump recently said Zelensky is "doing pretty well" in defending Ukraine against Russia's invasion. He also called on Russia to "make a deal."

"President Trump has a humanitarian heart and wants this war settled so the senseless killing ends, and he remains optimistic that we'll ultimately get a peace deal done," another U.S. official told the Kyiv Independent.