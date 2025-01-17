Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Italy, Guido Crosetto, Volodymyr Zelensky, Military aid
Zelensky, Italian Defense Minister discuss security guarantees at meeting in Kyiv

by Abbey Fenbert January 17, 2025 4:51 AM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky greets Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto in Kyiv on Jan. 16, 2025. (Presidential Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto in Kyiv on Jan. 16 to discuss Italy's ongoing military assistance to Ukraine.

Crosetto's arrival in Kyiv was announced earlier on Jan. 16, the same day that U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer signed a 100-year partnership agreement with Zelensky.

Zelensky and Crosetto discussed defense support and security guarantees for Ukraine, the presidential office said. Topics addressed included bolstering air defense systems, training Ukrainian personnel in Italy, and joint defense production. The president highlighted the importance of investing in Ukraine's defense industry, particularly drone production.

Ukraine's future NATO membership as "the most effective" security guarantee possible, one that would advance "a just and lasting peace for all Europe."

The leaders also discussed plans for the Ukraine Recovery Conference, scheduled to take place in Rome July 10-11.

Zelensky thanked Crosetto and the Italian government for the country's 10th military aid package to Ukraine, approved last month. Crosetto said Italy remains committed to supporting Ukraine's defense needs and that the focus is now on the next round of military aid to Kyiv.

"I came here to discuss the 11th support package, as the 10th has already been approved," Crosetto said.

"As we have already discussed, now is the moment — perhaps the most critical moment in the past three years — to increase support."

Crosetto's visit comes mere days before U.S. President-elect Donald Trump takes office on Jan. 20. The transition of power in Washington is expected to significantly disrupt the balance of Western support for Ukraine amid the full-scale war. European countries are preparing to play a greater role in addressing Ukraine's defense priorities if the U.S. shifts its focus from aid to negotiations.

Italy's 10 military aid packages to Ukraine have included advanced weapons systems like the French-Italian SAMP/T air defense units. The country's cabinet approved a decree on Dec. 23 extending the supply of military aid to Kyiv through the end of 2025.

Author: Abbey Fenbert
