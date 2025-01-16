Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, United Kingdom, Keir Starmer, Ukraine, Kyiv
Edit post

UK PM Starmer makes surprise visit to Kyiv, will sign '100 Year Partnership' with Ukraine

by Dmytro Basmat January 16, 2025 7:54 AM 2 min read
U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer. (Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrived in Kyiv on Jan. 16 on an unannounced visit to the Ukrainian capital, where Starmer is set to sign a wide-ranging "100 Year Partnership" treaty covering a number of areas, including defense, energy, and trade.

Starmer's visit marks just his second trip to the Ukrainian capital and the first since he was elected prime minister in July 2024.

"This is not just about the here and now, it is also about an investment in our two countries for the next century, bringing together technology development, scientific advances and cultural exchanges, and harnessing the phenomenal innovation shown by Ukraine in recent years for generations to come," Starmer said in a news release on the treaty.

The agreement aims to strenghen maritime military cooperation between the two countries to bolster security in the Baltic Sea, the Black Sea, and the Azov Sea, the U.K. government statement read.

It will also advance scientific and technological partnerships in healthcare, agriculture, space, and drones.

Starmer's visit to Ukraine comes as the U.K. continues to discuss the potential deployment of an international peacekeeping force to the embattled country ahead of potential peace negotiations.

Bloomberg reported on Jan. 10 that Starmer was expected to visit Kyiv in the coming weeks to further discuss with Zelensky the peacekeepers' potential deployment.

Donald Trump has also advocated for Europe to take the lead in monitoring a potential ceasefire. The Wall Street Journal reported on Dec. 12 that Trump emphasized Europe’s greater responsibility in addressing Russian aggression.

UK PM Starmer plans Ukraine visit to discuss peacekeeping mission, Bloomberg reports
This would mark Keir Starmer’s first visit to Ukraine since becoming prime minister.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy


Author: Dmytro Basmat
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

7:48 PM
Video

Ukrainian soldiers on capturing North Korean POW

After numerous attempts, Ukrainian forces operating in Russia’s Kursk Oblast have finally captured two North Korean soldiers. Watch this video to find out why capturing North Korean soldiers is so challenging — and how Ukrainian forces ultimately succeeded.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.