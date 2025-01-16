UK PM Starmer makes surprise visit to Kyiv, will sign '100 Year Partnership' with Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrived in Kyiv on Jan. 16 on an unannounced visit to the Ukrainian capital, where Starmer is set to sign a wide-ranging "100 Year Partnership" treaty covering a number of areas, including defense, energy, and trade.

Starmer's visit marks just his second trip to the Ukrainian capital and the first since he was elected prime minister in July 2024.

"This is not just about the here and now, it is also about an investment in our two countries for the next century, bringing together technology development, scientific advances and cultural exchanges, and harnessing the phenomenal innovation shown by Ukraine in recent years for generations to come," Starmer said in a news release on the treaty.

The agreement aims to strenghen maritime military cooperation between the two countries to bolster security in the Baltic Sea, the Black Sea, and the Azov Sea, the U.K. government statement read.

It will also advance scientific and technological partnerships in healthcare, agriculture, space, and drones.

Starmer's visit to Ukraine comes as the U.K. continues to discuss the potential deployment of an international peacekeeping force to the embattled country ahead of potential peace negotiations.

Bloomberg reported on Jan. 10 that Starmer was expected to visit Kyiv in the coming weeks to further discuss with Zelensky the peacekeepers' potential deployment.

Donald Trump has also advocated for Europe to take the lead in monitoring a potential ceasefire. The Wall Street Journal reported on Dec. 12 that Trump emphasized Europe’s greater responsibility in addressing Russian aggression.



