Italy's Defense Minister Crosetto arrives in Kyiv on official visit

Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto arrived in Kyiv on Jan. 16 for a "series of institutional meetings," Italy's Defense Ministry announced.

Crosetto arrived in Kyiv on the same day as U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who is in the Ukrainian capital to sign a "100 Year Partnership" agreement and discuss further cooperation with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The Italian ministry did not reveal who is Crosetto expected to meet or the topic of the discussions.

The European officials are visiting Ukraine mere days before the start of Donald Trump's presidency, which could have a major impact on the progress of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Trump has pledged to push both sides to the negotiating table and reportedly backed the idea of European partners deploying peacekeepers to monitor a potential ceasefire.

Crosetto previously voiced support for the idea, suggesting Italy is open to joining the peacekeeping mission. Starmer is also expected to discuss the topic with Zelensky during his visit.

Since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022, Italy has delivered 10 military aid packages, including advanced SAMP/T air defenses, to Ukraine. The country's cabinet recently approved the extension of the assistance for Ukraine throughout 2025.