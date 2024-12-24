Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, War, Ukraine, Russia, Italy, Giorgia Meloni, Foreign assistance
Edit post

Italy extends military support to Ukraine through 2025

by Olena Goncharova December 24, 2024 7:10 AM 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. President Volodymyr Zelensky and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Italy on Oct. 10, 2024. (President Volodymyr Zelensky / X)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Italy's cabinet approved a decree on Dec. 23 extending the supply of "means, materials, and equipment" to Ukraine through the end of 2025, according to a government statement. The move reinforces Italy's commitment to supporting Ukraine's defense against Russia.

Since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022, Italy has delivered 10 military aid packages to President Volodymyr Zelensky's government. These packages have included advanced systems like the French-Italian SAMP/T air defense units.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who took office in late 2022, has consistently supported Kyiv and pledged unwavering assistance until the war ends. Her stance comes amid questions about the United States' future approach when Donald Trump assumes the presidency in January.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has revealed major shortcomings in manufacturing and procurement within Western defense industries, sparking urgent demands to enhance production capacities. Trump has indicated that U.S. support for NATO countries not meeting their commitments could be reduced and has alluded to the possibility of cutting back aid to Ukraine.

As president of the Group of Seven (G7) this year, Italy has consistently led efforts to support Ukraine. The G7 nations have condemned Russia's aggression, reaffirmed their backing for Kyiv, and committed to a $50 billion loan funded by frozen Russian assets.

On Dec. 12, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte also called on alliance members to enhance military aid to Ukraine, emphasizing the need to strengthen Kyiv's position ahead of potential peace talks with Russia.

Italy willing to join potential peacekeeping mission in Ukraine, defense minister says
“I hope to talk about peace, about peacekeeping, as soon as possible in Ukraine, but also in Gaza and Lebanon,” Defense Minister Guido Crosetto told journalists in Madrid when asked about the possibility of Rome deploying peacekeepers in Ukraine.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Olena Goncharova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.