Italy extends military support to Ukraine through 2025

This audio is created with AI assistance

Italy's cabinet approved a decree on Dec. 23 extending the supply of "means, materials, and equipment" to Ukraine through the end of 2025, according to a government statement. The move reinforces Italy's commitment to supporting Ukraine's defense against Russia.

Since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022, Italy has delivered 10 military aid packages to President Volodymyr Zelensky's government. These packages have included advanced systems like the French-Italian SAMP/T air defense units.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who took office in late 2022, has consistently supported Kyiv and pledged unwavering assistance until the war ends. Her stance comes amid questions about the United States' future approach when Donald Trump assumes the presidency in January.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has revealed major shortcomings in manufacturing and procurement within Western defense industries, sparking urgent demands to enhance production capacities. Trump has indicated that U.S. support for NATO countries not meeting their commitments could be reduced and has alluded to the possibility of cutting back aid to Ukraine.

As president of the Group of Seven (G7) this year, Italy has consistently led efforts to support Ukraine. The G7 nations have condemned Russia's aggression, reaffirmed their backing for Kyiv, and committed to a $50 billion loan funded by frozen Russian assets.

On Dec. 12, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte also called on alliance members to enhance military aid to Ukraine, emphasizing the need to strengthen Kyiv's position ahead of potential peace talks with Russia.