Zelensky invited to special EU summit on defense, Ukraine next week

President Volodymyr Zelensky has been invited to a special EU summit on March 6 that will be dedicated to "European defense and Ukraine," European Council President Antonio Costa said in an open letter dated Feb. 26.

The agenda for the meeting aims to make "first decisions for the short-term" that will enable Europe "to become more sovereign, more capable and better equipped," Costa said.

The official added that a "major aim" of the summit is to prepare EU countries for "the possible European contribution to the security guarantees that will be necessary to ensure a lasting peace in Ukraine."

The summit comes amid major shifts in U.S.-European relations, with U.S. President Donald Trump sending clear signals that the U.S. expects the continent to take a larger role in the defense of Ukraine against Russia's full-scale invasion.

The recent mineral deal negotiated between the U.S. and Ukraine does not contain specific security guarantees, with Zelensky on Feb. 26 saying they will be discussed in future negotiations.

"The EU and its member states are ready to take more responsibility for Europe's security," Costa said.

"I have invited President Zelensky to come to Brussels on the occasion of the meeting of the European Council to discuss with us the latest developments."

Zelensky will visit Washington on Feb. 28 to sign a minerals agreement, Trump said on Feb. 26. He is also scheduled to visit the European Security Summit in the U.K. on March 2.