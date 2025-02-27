The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Volodymyr Zelensky, Antonio Costa, Europe, European Commission, security guarantees, War
Edit post

Zelensky invited to special EU summit on defense, Ukraine next week

by Yuliia Taradiuk February 27, 2025 1:04 PM 2 min read
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky gives a press conference in Kyiv on February 26, 2025 (Tetiana Dzhafarova/ AFP) 
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky has been invited to a special EU summit on March 6 that will be dedicated to "European defense and Ukraine," European Council President Antonio Costa said in an open letter dated Feb. 26.

The agenda for the meeting aims to make "first decisions for the short-term" that will enable Europe "to become more sovereign, more capable and better equipped," Costa said.

The official added that a "major aim" of the summit is to prepare EU countries for "the possible European contribution to the security guarantees that will be necessary to ensure a lasting peace in Ukraine."

The summit comes amid major shifts in U.S.-European relations, with U.S. President Donald Trump sending clear signals that the U.S. expects the continent to take a larger role in the defense of Ukraine against Russia's full-scale invasion.

The recent mineral deal negotiated between the U.S. and Ukraine does not contain specific security guarantees, with Zelensky on Feb. 26 saying they will be discussed in future negotiations.

"The EU and its member states are ready to take more responsibility for Europe's security," Costa said.

"I have invited President Zelensky to come to Brussels on the occasion of the meeting of the European Council to discuss with us the latest developments."

Zelensky will visit Washington on Feb. 28 to sign a minerals agreement, Trump said on Feb. 26. He is also scheduled to visit the European Security Summit in the U.K. on March 2.

Exclusive: The full text of the US-Ukraine mineral deal
The Kyiv Independent has obtained from a source in the Ukrainian government, the full text of the mineral deal agreement between the U.S. and Ukraine.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent
Author: Yuliia Taradiuk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.