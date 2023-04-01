Zelensky imposed sanctions on 650 Russian officials, collaborators, companies

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed two decrees on April 1, approving a proposal by the National Security and Defense Council to impose sanctions on more than 650 individuals and legal entities “working for Russian aggression,” as well as those connected to the Russian military industry.

“And none of those who help terrorists, work for them, supply or produce weapons for terror will escape responsibility,” Zelensky said in a video address.

Zelensky added that Russia and those who “started and are waging war against Ukraine and the international order” would have their assets blocked, will face court trials.

Ukraine last announced new sanctions against Russia on March 10, when Zelensky signed a decree imposing sanctions on 120 individuals and 287 entities, including those related to gambling.