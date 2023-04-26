Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Zelensky holds phone call with China's Xi Jinping

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 26, 2023 3:38 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks at the International Summit of Cities and Regions in Kyiv on April 20, 2023. (Presi)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky talked to Chinese President Xi Jinping on April 26 for the first time since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began.

Zelensky tweeted that he hopes the "long and meaningful phone call" and the appointment of Ukraine's ambassador to China will "give a powerful impetus" to the development of the countries' relations.

On the same day, Zelensky appointed Pavlo Riabikin, the former minister of strategic industries, as the new ambassador. Before heading Ukraine’s Ministry of Strategic Industries in 2021-2023, Riabikin managed the State Customs Service and Boryspil Airport. Ukraine's previous ambassador to China, Serhii Kamyshev, died on Feb. 14, 2022.

Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesperson Hua Chunying also reported the conversation, adding that it had been initiated by the Ukrainian side.

Later, she said that Beijing would send the Special Representative of the Chinese Government on Eurasian Affairs to Ukraine and other countries "to have in-depth communication with all parties on political settlement" of Russia's war against Ukraine.

Hua called the Russian unprovoked full-scale invasion "Ukraine crisis" in line with China's continued refusal to clearly state and condemn the aggressor.

Earlier, Zelensky repeatedly said he wanted to talk to China's Xi, inviting him to visit Ukraine days after the Chinese president traveled to Moscow for a meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in late March.

After her April 6 talks with Xi in China, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen cited the Chinese leader saying the conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart could happen when "conditions and time are right."

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
