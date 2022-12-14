Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Zelensky commends air defense after early morning drone attack on Kyiv

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 14, 2022 11:33 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Air defense managed to shoot down all 13 Iranian-made kamikaze drones that Russia sent to attack Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast on the morning of Dec. 14, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

“Well done, I’m proud of you,” Zelensky said in a video address. He also called upon Ukrainians to not ignore air raid alerts and take shelter.

Shortly after 6 a.m. on Dec. 14, Russia attacked Kyiv with Iranian-made Shahed-136 and Shahed-131 kamikaze drones.

As a result of the attack, five buildings were damaged in central-western Shevchenkivsky District of Kyiv, according to Serhiy Popko, head of the Kyiv Military Administration.

A private house was also damaged in the village of Vyshneve in Kyiv Oblast, according to Deputy Head of the President’s Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

No casualties were reported.

Russia has previously used Iranian drones to try to attack energy infrastructure in Kyiv. In October, the first such attack hit an apartment building in the city center, killing three people, including a pregnant woman.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
