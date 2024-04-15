Zelensky: Allies can defend Ukraine in the same way as they protected Israel.

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky on April 15 urged Western allies to defend Ukraine in the same way as they protected Israel from a recent Iranian attack.

Iran carried out a massive aerial attack on Israel on April 14 and launched 170 drones, 30 cruise missiles, and 120 ballistic missiles, according to Israel's Defense Forces (IDF). Israel and its allies downed the vast majority of the drones and missiles before they even reached Israeli territory.

The U.S., France, and the U.K. helped down Iranian missiles and drones. Jordan also participated in Israel’s defense, according to Jordanian government spokesperson Muhannad Mubaideen.

"By defending Israel, the free world demonstrated that unity (among allies) is not only possible but 100% effective," Zelensky said after a meeting with top military and security officials . "The allies' decisive actions prevented the success of terrorism and loss of infrastructure and forced the aggressor to cool down. The same is possible in defending Ukraine from terrorism, and Ukraine, just like Israel, is not a NATO member."

Zelensky added that no action triggering NATO's Article 5 was required for protecting Israel.

"Terror must be defeated completely and everywhere, not more in some places and less in others," Zelensky said in his evening address.

The president thanked those allies who provided Ukraine with additional air defense systems after Kyiv stressed the urgency of receiving them to protect settlements near the front line and energy infrastructure.

Yet, Zelensky called on international partners for more "decisive action," recalling their help for Israel.

During the meeting with top military and security officials, Zelensky also listened to reports by military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov and the Foreign Intelligence Service's head Oleh Ivashchenko on Russian forces' activities.

Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov reported on weapons, drones, and electronic warfare supply contracts, while Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi told the president about the current situation on the front line and further actions of the Ukrainian forces.

Zelensky also held meetings with Ukraine's energy sector representatives, including the Energy Ministry, Energoatom, Ukrenergo, and Naftogaz, in light of recent Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

The parties discussed the defense of energy systems, recovery of power production capacity, and re-connecting consumers to power grids.

Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov, in turn, reported on the defense of critical infrastructure, particularly in the settlements near the state border and the front line.

Russia has recently intensified its missile and drone strikes against Ukraine's critical infrastructure, destroying several thermal power plants across the country, including the Trypillia plant, the leading electricity supplier to Kyiv, Zhytomyr, and Cherkasy oblasts.

In March, Russian attacks reportedly damaged or completely destroyed 80% of the thermal generating capacity of DTEK, Ukraine's largest private energy company.