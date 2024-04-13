Help us serve you better. Take a survey now

Zelensky: Ukraine working to secure additional IRIS-T air defense system, anti-air missiles from Germany

by Dmytro Basmat April 14, 2024 2:58 AM 2 min read
Ukraine is in negotiations with Germany to secure an additional IRIS-T air defense system, as well as missiles for existing air defence systems, President Volodymyr Zelensky said during his evening address on April 13.

Zelensky's comments come as Berlin announced earlier in the day that it will provide Ukraine with one more Patriot air defense system to fend off increased Russian attacks.

As Moscow intensified its attacks on Ukraine during the spring, the shortage of air defense systems in Ukrainian cities and villages is being felt more acutely.

Russia's recent strikes against Ukraine's energy infrastructure destroyed several thermal power plants across the country, including the Trypillia plant, the main electricity supplier to Kyiv, Zhytomyr, and Cherkasy oblasts.

Kyiv has ramped up its calls on allies to provide Ukraine with more air defenses. Zelensky said on April 6 that Ukraine needed 25 Patriot air defence systems to cover the country's skies from Russian attacks.

Germany has previously provided IRIS-T air defense systems to Ukraine, including three IRIS-T SLM systems, with range of up to 40 kilometers, and one IRIS-T SLS, with range of up to 12 kilometers.

According to Germany's summary of transfers, the country has also delivered two Patriot systems, 52 Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns for Ukraine's air defense, Reuters reported.

Initially criticized for its sluggish delivery of military aid to Ukraine following the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Germany has become the second-largest provider of military equipment after the U.S.

"Germany's leadership is truly felt, and thanks to this leadership, we will be able to save thousands of lives and give Ukraine more protection from Russian terror," Zelensky added.

Author: Dmytro Basmat
