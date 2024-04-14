Help us serve you better. Take a survey now

'We in Ukraine know very well the horror': Zelensky condemns Iranian missile and drone attack on Israel

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 14, 2024 7:14 PM 3 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky attends a press conference during the "Ukraine Year 2024" forum in Kyiv on Feb. 25, 2024, marking the second anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Sergei Supinsky / AFP)
President Volodymyr Zelensky on April 14 condemned Iran's massive aerial attack on Israel, saying that Ukraine is familiar with "the horror of similar attacks" and calling on allies to do more to prevent a further escalation in the Middle East.

Israel’s Defense Forces (IDF) said on April 14 that Iran launched 170 drones, 30 cruise missiles, and 120 ballistic missiles. The overwhelming majority were downed outside Israel. A few ballistic missiles entered Israeli territory, causing minor damage to the Nevatim Air Force Base, according to IDF Spokesperson Daniel Hagari.

The largest drone attack ever is said to have involved Iranian-designed "Shahed" drones, which Russia has unleashed against Ukraine daily across the country, Al Jazeera reported, citing the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

"The sound of 'Shahed' drones, a tool of terror, is the same in the skies over the Middle East and Europe," Zelensky said in a statement on X. "This sound must serve as a wake-up call to the free world, demonstrating that only our unity and resoluteness can save lives and prevent the spread of terror worldwide."

"We in Ukraine know very well the horror of similar attacks by Russia, which uses the same 'Shahed' drones and Russian missiles, the same tactics of mass air strikes," Zelensky said.

Zelensky's statement comes a few hours after Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry condemned Iran’s attack on Israel and warned of escalation in the region, calling for efforts to prevent a “larger regional conflict.”

The attack was in response to Israel’s strike on an Iranian consulate in Syria on April 1 as part of the broader Israel-Hamas war. In turn, Israel targeted the Iranian consulate in response to attacks by Iran's proxies Hamas and Hezbollah on its territory.

Zelensky called for "tangible assistance" to strengthen international security and "resolutely counter all those who want to make terror a new normal."

"The world cannot wait for discussions to go on," the president emphasized. "Words do not stop drones and do not intercept missiles."

"It is critical that the United States Congress make the necessary decisions to strengthen America's allies at this critical time."

Though the U.S. Senate approved the delayed $95 billion foreign aid package in February, which includes $60 billion for Ukraine and $14 billion for Israel, the Congress has yet to greenlight it.

The House of Representatives will consider a bill in support of Israel next week, according to Republican House majority leader Steve Scalise. He noted that further details will be announced at a later date.

U.S. Congressmen have been considering either combining aid for Israel and Ukraine in one bill or considering them separately.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
