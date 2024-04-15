Help us serve you better. Take a survey now

Energoatom starts building new power units at Khmelnytskyi nuclear plant

by Dinara Khalilova April 15, 2024 3:00 PM 2 min read
The construction of reactor units 5 and 6 at the Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant in Netishyn, Khmelnytskyi Oblast, western Ukraine, on April 11, 2024. (Energoatom/Telegram)
Ukraine's nuclear energy agency Energoatom has started building reactor units 5 and 6 at the Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant using U.S. technology that would help prevent power outages in case of Russian attacks, Energoatom's press service said on April 15.

Amid Russia's large-scale missile and drone attacks on Ukraine's energy system, Kyiv seeks to protect its critical infrastructure facilities.

Ukraine also aims to secure additional power-generating capacity as the country's largest nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia Oblast has remained under Russian occupation since March 2022.

After the reactor units 5 and 6 are built and units 3 and 4 are put into operation, the Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant's power generating capacity will exceed the one of the Zaporizhzhia plant, according to Energoatom head Petro Kotin.

The Khmelnytskyi plant located in Ukraine's west will then replace the Zaporizhzhia plant as the largest one in Europe.

The first cube of concrete was laid on April 11 for Khmelnytskyi nuclear plant's unit 5, which will become the first reactor unit in Ukraine built using the U.S.'s AR1000 technology, Energoatom reported.

"A special feature of the American AP 1000 technology is the ability to balance the units. Today, the enemy is attacking and destroying the balancing capacities of the Ukrainian energy sector, so the construction of units with the ability to maneuver is crucial for us," said Energy Minister German Galushchenko.

"This is a major geopolitical project of common interest for Ukraine and the United States. The technologies that we will build and develop together will push Russians out of the European nuclear energy market."

The construction is being carried out jointly with the U.S.'s Westinghouse Electric Company. Ukraine plans to build a total of nine power units using Westinghouse's technology, according to U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink.

Author: Dinara Khalilova
