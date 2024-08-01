Skip to content
Zelensky calls admission of neutral athletes from Russia, Belarus to Olympics 'semi-sanctions'

by Kateryna Hodunova August 1, 2024 2:15 PM 2 min read
Volodymyr Zelensky criticized the permission for Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete under a neutral flag at Olympics.
Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine's president, at a meeting on the Ukraine Compact during the NATO Summit in Washington, DC, US, on July 11, 2024. (Chris Kleponis/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
President Volodymyr Zelensky criticized in an interview with French media on Aug. 1 the permission for Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete under a neutral flag at this year's Olympic Games in Paris.

"If we impose sanctions, let's impose them. If these are semi-sanctions, it is better not to play with populism," Zelensky said.

According to the International Olympic Committee (IOC), 15 Russians and 17 Belarusians are participating in the Paris Olympics. They compete as "individual neutral athletes" only in individual disciplines and are not allowed to use any national symbols related to their countries.

Zelensky added that to overcome any tyranny and authoritarianism, it is necessary to act "very specifically."

"What is the difference between North Korea and Belarus in this case?" Zelensky said.

"North Korea, which threatens the whole world with nuclear weapons, sells missiles and artillery – millions of artillery shells – to Russia, and all these millions are used to kill Ukrainians."

Zelensky said that Ukraine had done a lot to get the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to impose what he called "semi-sanctions," which allowed Russians and Belarusians to compete on the principles of neutrality.

"Look at this neutral flag, what is there? Let there be bloodstains, and then let them compete," Zelensky added.

Only 140 Ukrainian athletes will compete at the Olympic Games in Paris this year, the smallest number in the history of the country's participation in the games, according to Ukraine's National Olympic Committee (NOC).

Ukraine is represented in 23 sports in Paris. Ukrainian athletes are competing in football, breakdancing, and sport climbing for the first time at the Olympics.

The full-scale invasion has significantly affected the preparation of Ukrainian athletes for the competition in Paris, the National Olympic Committee's president, Vadym Gutzeit, said on July 9 at a press conference in Kyiv.

Over 500 Ukrainian sports facilities have been damaged or destroyed since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion. Some of the facilities are located in the Russian-held territories, according to the NOC's president.

Author: Kateryna Hodunova
10:50 AM

Widespread YouTube outages recorded in Russia.

The news comes days after a Russian lawmaker warned that the government would deliberately slow down YouTube loading speeds in response to Google's refusal to comply with Russian authorities' demands.
