Zelensky, Biden to meet in Italy on June 13.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet with his American counterpart Joe Biden on the sidelines of the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Italy on June 13, U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on June 11.

The summit will be held between June 13-15 in Apulia, a southern region of Italy. At least fifteen guest countries and institutions are expected to attend, in addition to the leaders of the Group of Seven.

Zelensky and Biden will discuss "strong support for Ukraine now and into the future," Kirby said.

Following the meeting, the two leaders are expected to hold a news conference.

The last time the Ukrainian and American leaders met was last week during a visit to France for the 80th D-Day commemorations, where Biden announced a new aid package for Kyiv worth $225 million.