News Feed, Volodymyr Zelensky, Joe Biden, Ukraine, G7, Italy, United States
Zelensky, Biden to meet in Italy on June 13

by Kateryna Denisova June 12, 2024 12:42 PM 1 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. President Joe Biden pose for a photograph during the latest NATO summit in Vilnius on July 12, 2023. (Photo by Andrew Caballero-Reynold/via Getty Images)
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet with his American counterpart Joe Biden on the sidelines of the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Italy on June 13, U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on June 11.

The summit will be held between June 13-15 in Apulia, a southern region of Italy. At least fifteen guest countries and institutions are expected to attend, in addition to the leaders of the Group of Seven.

Zelensky and Biden will discuss "strong support for Ukraine now and into the future," Kirby said.

Following the meeting, the two leaders are expected to hold a news conference.

The last time the Ukrainian and American leaders met was last week during a visit to France for the 80th D-Day commemorations, where Biden announced a new aid package for Kyiv worth $225 million.

Politico: Biden against Macron’s proposal to send military trainers to Ukraine
U.S. President Joe Biden “expressed concern” to French President Emmanuel Macron about his proposal to send Western military trainers to Ukraine, Politico reported on June 6.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.