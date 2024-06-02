Meloni: Zelensky will take part in upcoming G7 summit

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky will participate in the upcoming G7 summit, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on June 2, according to the Italian news outlet ANSA.

Meloni said that at least fifteen guest countries and institutions will be participating, ANSA reported, in addition to the leaders of the Group of Seven. The summit will be held from June 13-15 in Apulia, a southern region of Italy.

It was unclear whether Zelensky would be attending in person or remotely.

A key topic for the summit is a plan to use profits from frozen Russian assets to aid Ukraine. The G7 finance ministers on May 25 announced "progress" but no concrete deal on how to use future income from such assets to help Ukraine.

Ukraine's Western partners and other allies froze around $300 billion in Russian assets at the start of the full-scale invasion in 2022. Roughly two-thirds of the amount are held in the Belgium-based financial services company Euroclear.