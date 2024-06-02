Skip to content
Ukraine, G7, Italy, Giorgia Meloni, Russian frozen assets
Meloni: Zelensky will take part in upcoming G7 summit

by The Kyiv Independent news desk June 2, 2024 8:15 PM 1 min read
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni talks to the media at the end of a European Union leaders summit at the European Council headquarters on Feb. 10, 2023, in Brussels, Belgium. (Thierry Monasse/Getty Images)
President Volodymyr Zelensky will participate in the upcoming G7 summit, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on June 2, according to the Italian news outlet ANSA.

Meloni said that at least fifteen guest countries and institutions will be participating, ANSA reported, in addition to the leaders of the Group of Seven. The summit will be held from June 13-15 in Apulia, a southern region of Italy.

It was unclear whether Zelensky would be attending in person or remotely.

A key topic for the summit is a plan to use profits from frozen Russian assets to aid Ukraine. The G7 finance ministers on May 25 announced "progress" but no concrete deal on how to use future income from such assets to help Ukraine.

Ukraine's Western partners and other allies froze around $300 billion in Russian assets at the start of the full-scale invasion in 2022. Roughly two-thirds of the amount are held in the Belgium-based financial services company Euroclear.

G7 announces ‘progress’ on Russian frozen assets but work still to be done
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
The Kyiv Independent news desk
We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.Read more
2:31 AM

Romania considers supplying Ukraine with Patriot system, Romanian PM says.

Romania is considering equipping Ukraine with advanced Patriot defense systems to counter Russian attacks. However, President Klaus Iohannis clarified that such a decision would require an approval from an autonomous administrative authority responsible for coordinating national defense and security activities.
1:25 AM

Russia attacks 10 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck 10 communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 21 separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on June 1. Russia assailed the border communities with mortar, artillery, and drone attacks.
4:16 PM

Pause in war will benefit Russia, Zelensky says.

If Russia is able to rebuild its forces during a pause in fighting, it will be able to become strong enough to issue ultimatums to Ukraine, such ceding territory, a pledge not to join alliances (such as NATO), or other undesirable conditions, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.