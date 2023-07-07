Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Zelensky arrives in Turkey

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 7, 2023 9:15 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Turkey on July 7, the president's press service reported.

"Negotiations with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Coordination of positions on the Peace Formula, the NATO summit, security guarantees, and the grain initiative. Reconstruction of Ukraine, defense contracts between our enterprises," Zelensky listed the goals of his visit on Telegram.

Turkish officials confirmed Zelensky's visit to Istanbul earlier on July 7.

According to the Anadolu news outlet, Erdogan and Zelensky are set to discuss relations between the two countries, regional and international issues, the latest developments in Russia's war against Ukraine, and the Black Sea grain agreement, set to expire on July 17.

The Black Sea Grain Initiative, brokered by Turkey and the UN in July 2022, has been essential in mitigating a global surge in food prices. Russia's war initially prevented Ukraine from shipping agricultural products through its Black Sea ports.

Moscow has threatened not to prolong the agreement unless the West eases its restrictions against Russia's grain and fertilizer exports.

Before Turkey, Zelensky visited Bulgaria, Czechia, and Slovakia to discuss defense assistance and support during the upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius.

Zelensky argues with Bulgarian president over his opposition to arming Ukraine
During his July 6 visit to Sofia, President Volodymyr Zelensky argued with Bulgarian President Rumen Radev over his negative stance on arming Ukraine in a televised meeting cited by Politico.
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
