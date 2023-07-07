Zelensky arrives in Turkey

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Turkey on July 7, the president's press service reported.

"Negotiations with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Coordination of positions on the Peace Formula, the NATO summit, security guarantees, and the grain initiative. Reconstruction of Ukraine, defense contracts between our enterprises," Zelensky listed the goals of his visit on Telegram.

Turkish officials confirmed Zelensky's visit to Istanbul earlier on July 7.

According to the Anadolu news outlet, Erdogan and Zelensky are set to discuss relations between the two countries, regional and international issues, the latest developments in Russia's war against Ukraine, and the Black Sea grain agreement, set to expire on July 17.

The Black Sea Grain Initiative, brokered by Turkey and the UN in July 2022, has been essential in mitigating a global surge in food prices. Russia's war initially prevented Ukraine from shipping agricultural products through its Black Sea ports.

Moscow has threatened not to prolong the agreement unless the West eases its restrictions against Russia's grain and fertilizer exports.

Before Turkey, Zelensky visited Bulgaria, Czechia, and Slovakia to discuss defense assistance and support during the upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius.