Zelensky to visit Czechia, meet with President Pavel

by Dinara Khalilova July 6, 2023 8:57 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attends a joint press conference with African leaders on June 16, 2023 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

After meeting Bulgarian leaders in Sofia, President Volodymyr Zelensky said he's headed to Czechia to discuss defense assistance for Ukraine and the upcoming NATO summit, among other topics.

In Prague, Zelensky plans to meet with Czech President Petr Pavel, Prime Minister Petr Fiala, other top officials, and parliament members.

The talks will also focus on Ukraine's path toward EU and NATO membership, the situation around the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, the Ukrainian peace formula, and the country's post-war recovery.

Zelensky didn't specify when he would arrive in Czechia, but Radio Prague International wrote that he was expected to show up at Prague Castle later the same day.

Ahead of the next NATO summit in Vilnius, Kyiv is actively trying to mobilize additional support for Ukraine's membership bid. Ukraine hopes to receive a "clear signal" from allies regarding its membership prospects at the summit, set to take place on July 11-12.

According to Turkish state-run news agency Anadolu, Zelensky's next stop is Istanbul, where he would reportedly meet Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Erdogan and Zelensky are set to discuss relations between the two countries, regional and international issues, the latest developments in Russia's war against Ukraine, and the Black Sea grain agreement, Anadolu wrote.

However, the news agency didn't specify from which sources it obtained the information on Zelensky's potential visit to Turkey.

The Black Sea Grain Initiative, brokered by Turkey and the UN in July 2022, has been essential in mitigating a global surge in food prices. Russia's war initially prevented Ukraine from shipping agricultural products through its Black Sea ports.

The grain deal is set to expire on July 17. Moscow has threatened not to prolong the agreement unless the West eases its restrictions against Russia's grain and fertilizer exports.

Author: Dinara Khalilova
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
