Zelensky, Erdogan to meet in Istanbul

President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul on July 7, the Turkish Presidency's Directorate of Communications wrote.

The two leaders will hold a joint press conference after the meeting, according to the report.

This is an official announcement of Zelensky's visit to Turkey, earlier reported by Turkish news agency Anadolu. Zelensky's international trips are usually not announced in advance for security reasons.

Before Turkey, Ukraine's president visited Bulgaria and Czechia on July 6 to discuss defense assistance and the upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius, among other topics.

According to the Anadolu news outlet, Erdogan and Zelensky are set to discuss relations between the two countries, regional and international issues, the latest developments in Russia's war against Ukraine, and the Black Sea grain agreement, set to expire on July 17.

The Black Sea Grain Initiative, brokered by Turkey and the UN in July 2022, has been essential in mitigating a global surge in food prices. Russia's war initially prevented Ukraine from shipping agricultural products through its Black Sea ports.

Moscow has threatened not to prolong the agreement unless the West eases its restrictions against Russia's grain and fertilizer exports.