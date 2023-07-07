Zelensky arrives in Slovakia, meets President Čaputová

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Slovakia on July 7 and met his Slovak counterpart Zuzana Čaputová, Ukraine's President's Office reported.

Zelensky announced his intention to visit Slovakia earlier on July 7 following his previous trips to the Czech Republic and Bulgaria.

He said he will hold talks with Čaputová, Prime Minister Ľudovít Ódor, and the National Council Speaker Boris Kollar.

"Together with our reliable neighbor, we are talking about concrete defense support, the Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine, the NATO Summit, the Peace Formula, bilateral cooperation, and energy security," Zelensky wrote on social media.

Ahead of the next NATO summit in Vilnius, Kyiv is actively seeking to mobilize additional support for Ukraine's membership bid. Ukraine hopes to receive a "clear signal" from allies regarding its membership prospects at the summit, set to take place on July 11-12.

Zelensky is also set to meet with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul later on July 7, according to the Turkish Presidency's Directorate of Communications.