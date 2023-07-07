Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Zelensky arrives in Slovakia, meets President Čaputová

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 7, 2023 5:55 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Slovakia on July 7 and met his Slovak counterpart Zuzana Čaputová, Ukraine's President's Office reported.

Zelensky announced his intention to visit Slovakia earlier on July 7 following his previous trips to the Czech Republic and Bulgaria.

He said he will hold talks with Čaputová, Prime Minister Ľudovít Ódor, and the National Council Speaker Boris Kollar.

Zelensky, Erdogan to meet in Istanbul
President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul on July 7, the Turkish Presidency’s Directorate of Communications wrote.
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova

"Together with our reliable neighbor, we are talking about concrete defense support, the Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine, the NATO Summit, the Peace Formula, bilateral cooperation, and energy security," Zelensky wrote on social media.

Ahead of the next NATO summit in Vilnius, Kyiv is actively seeking to mobilize additional support for Ukraine's membership bid. Ukraine hopes to receive a "clear signal" from allies regarding its membership prospects at the summit, set to take place on July 11-12.

Zelensky is also set to meet with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul later on July 7, according to the Turkish Presidency's Directorate of Communications.

Slovak President Zuzana Čaputová meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksy in Bratislava, Slovakia, on July 7, 2023. (Source: President Zuzana Čaputová/Twitter)
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.