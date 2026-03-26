KI logo
Politics

Zelensky arrives in Saudi Arabia for 'important meetings'

2 min read
PreferKyiv Independent Logoon Google
Avatar
by Martin Fornusek
Zelensky arrives in Saudi Arabia for 'important meetings'
President Volodymyr Zelensky stands in the residence before receiving the Ewald von Kleist Prize in Munich, Germany, on Feb. 14, 2026. (Sven Hoppe/dpa via Getty Images)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Saudi Arabia for high-level meetings, he announced on social media on March 26 amid ongoing hostilities in the Middle East.

"Arrived in Saudi Arabia. Important meetings are scheduled," Zelensky said on X upon arrival.

"We appreciate the support and support those who are ready to work with us to ensure security."

Become a member – go ad‑free

The visit comes as Zelensky said Ukrainian experts are helping Middle Eastern partners — including Saudi Arabia — with strengthening drone defenses amid a regional conflict with Iran.

In retaliation for a joint U.S.-Israeli aerial campaign that began on Feb. 28, Iran launched waves of missiles and drones across the region, including at Saudi Arabia.

Ukraine, which faces Iranian-designed Shahed-type drones launched by Russia on a daily basis, has offered its expertise and anti-drone technology to countries targeted by Iranian strikes.

As the Kyiv Independent previously reported, a Saudi Arabian arms company has signed a deal to buy Ukrainian-made interceptor missiles, and Riyadh and Kyiv were in talks for a separate "huge" arms agreement.

Become a member – go ad‑free

Kyiv also views Tehran as an adversary due to its role in supporting Russian aggression against Ukraine by supplying drones, missiles, and other weapons.

Saudi Arabia has sought to position itself as a mediator in the Russia-Ukraine war, even hosting talks between the Ukrainian and the U.S. officials last March on a plan to end the war.

read also

US source says allies will be equipped as Pentagon reportedly weighs shifting Ukraine aid to Middle East
The possible shift comes as Russia intensifies aerial strikes.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
UkraineSaudi ArabiaMiddle East
Avatar
Martin Fornusek

Reporter

Martin Fornusek is a reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in international and regional politics, history, and disinformation. Based in Lviv, Martin often reports on international politics, with a focus on analyzing developments related to Ukraine and Russia. His career in journalism began in 2021 after graduating from Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, earning a Master's degree in Conflict and Democracy Studies. Martin has been invited to speak on Times Radio, France 24, Czech Television, and Radio Free Europe. He speaks English, Czech, and Ukrainian.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Thursday, March 26
 (Updated:  )
More evidence of Russia helping Iran with drones revealed, FT reports.

Senior Iranian and Russian officials began secretly discussing deliveries of drones, medicine, and food shortly after the U.S. and Israel launched coordinated attacks against Iran at the end of February, two officials briefed on the intelligence report told the Financial Times.

Show More

Editors' Picks