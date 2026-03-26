Zelensky arrives in Saudi Arabia for 'important meetings'

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Saudi Arabia for high-level meetings, he announced on social media on March 26 amid ongoing hostilities in the Middle East.

"Arrived in Saudi Arabia. Important meetings are scheduled," Zelensky said on X upon arrival.

"We appreciate the support and support those who are ready to work with us to ensure security."

The visit comes as Zelensky said Ukrainian experts are helping Middle Eastern partners — including Saudi Arabia — with strengthening drone defenses amid a regional conflict with Iran.

In retaliation for a joint U.S.-Israeli aerial campaign that began on Feb. 28, Iran launched waves of missiles and drones across the region, including at Saudi Arabia.

Arrived in Saudi Arabia. Important meetings are scheduled. We appreciate the support and support those who are ready to work with us to ensure security. pic.twitter.com/5n6Qa72MID — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 26, 2026

Ukraine, which faces Iranian-designed Shahed-type drones launched by Russia on a daily basis, has offered its expertise and anti-drone technology to countries targeted by Iranian strikes.

As the Kyiv Independent previously reported, a Saudi Arabian arms company has signed a deal to buy Ukrainian-made interceptor missiles, and Riyadh and Kyiv were in talks for a separate "huge" arms agreement.

Kyiv also views Tehran as an adversary due to its role in supporting Russian aggression against Ukraine by supplying drones, missiles, and other weapons.

Saudi Arabia has sought to position itself as a mediator in the Russia-Ukraine war, even hosting talks between the Ukrainian and the U.S. officials last March on a plan to end the war.