Czech President Petr Pavel arrives in Kyiv after drone attack in Odesa

by Yuliia Taradiuk March 21, 2025 2:58 PM 1 min read
PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC - 2025/03/18: Czech president Petr Pavel at Prague Castle on March 18, 2025 (Tomas Tkacik/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Czech President Petr Pavel arrived in Kyiv on March 21, the Office of the President of the Czech Republic announced in a statement.

"On the morning of Friday, March 21, President Petr Pavel arrived in Kyiv, where he will meet with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal," it said.

As part of his two-day visit to Ukraine, Pavel on March 20 met with Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine Oleksii Kuleba in Odesa, along with the leadership of the Odesa Oblast, and representatives of the cities of Mykolaiv and Kherson.

During his visit to Odesa, Russia launched three groups of Shahed-type drones at the city, Kuleba said on March 20.

"The entire civilized world should see Russia's crimes against Ukraine," Kuleba added.

Three people were injured during the attack, and civilian infrastructure was damaged, Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper said.

The officials discussed maritime security, post-war reconstruction, and community development. Kuleba highlighted the urgent need for de-mining efforts, also noting that since summer 2023, Russia has fired more than 450 missiles at Ukraine's port infrastructure.

Kuleba invited Pavel to attend the Conference on the Reconstruction of Ukraine, which is set to take place in Rome this summer.

Ukraine accuses Russia of false flag attack on Sudzha gas metering station in Kursk Oblast
Russian media claimed that Ukrainian forces had struck the key gas transit facility, which plays a crucial role in Russian gas exports to Europe.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Yuliia Taradiuk

