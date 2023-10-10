Zelensky appoints new governor of Poltava Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed Philip Pronin as the new head of the Poltava Regional State Administration, according to a government decree issued on Oct. 10.

Pronin previously held anti-corruption roles in the State Financial Monitoring Committee and other Ukrainian government agencies.

The move comes at a time where the Ukrainian president is under pressure to eliminate pervasive corruption in his government in order to maintain support from the U.S. and other donors who have committed more than $165 billion since Feb. 2022.

Pronin, 41, holds a master’s degree in international economics from the Kyiv University of Economics and has worked for KPMG’s Ukraine audit office.