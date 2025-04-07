The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Ambassador, The Netherlands, Volodymyr Zelensky, Prosecutor General's Office, United Nations
Edit post

Zelensky approves appointments of new ambassadors, ex-Prosecutor General among them

by Kateryna Denisova and Volodymyr Ivanyshyn April 7, 2025 11:13 PM 1 min read
Illustrative photo of President Volodymyr Zelensky signing a document in his office in Kyiv. (Volodymyr Zelensky/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed new Ukrainian ambassadors to seven countries on April 7, according to decrees published on the president's website.

The appointments include Andriy Kostin, Ukraine's former Prosecutor General, who resigned in October 2024 amid a major corruption scandal involving hundreds of prosecutors who obtained disability benefits.

Despite promises to bring Kostin to "political responsibility," Zelensky appointed him ambassador to the Netherlands.

Previously, a source familiar with decision-making in the Presidential Office told the Kyiv Independent that Kostin wanted an ambassadorial post in the Netherlands.

Kostin has also been appointed Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

The various ambassadors have been appointed to represent Ukraine in Argentina, China, Finland, Kazakhstan, Lebanon, the Netherlands, and Norway.

Andriy Melnyk was formally appointed as the Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the United Nations (UN). He was dismissed from his role as ambassador to Brazil.

Kostin has been criticized for failing to reform the prosecutor's office and not obtaining any notable achievements as Prosecutor General. He has been praised for not blocking or sabotaging any high-profile cases.

As peace talks stumble, can Ukraine hold the line against Russia’s spring offensive?
In a way unseen since the start of the full-scale invasion, the daily grind of the front line in Russia’s war against Ukraine has taken the back seat in world headlines. The dizzying U.S. President Donald Trump-led attempts to negotiate peace in the world arena dominate the news cycle
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Authors: Kateryna Denisova, Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.