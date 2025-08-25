Become a member
Zaluzhnyi declined call from Vance days after Oval Office clash, Guardian reports

2 min read
Avatar
by Kateryna Denisova
Valerii Zaluzhnyi, ambassador to the U.K. and Ukraine's former commander-in-chief, looks around the exhibition in Bovington, Dorset, on April 03, 2025. (Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images)

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, ambassador to the U.K. and Ukraine's former commander-in-chief, declined a phone call from U.S. Vice President JD Vance following his infamous February Oval Office showdown with President Volodymyr Zelensky, the Guardian reported on Aug. 25, citing unnamed sources.

According to the Guardian's sources, Vance’s team tried "tried various diplomatic and other channels," to contact the ambassador in an attempt to sound out possible replacements for Zelensky.

Zaluzhnyi is popular with both the military and the broader population due to his role in leading the resistance against Russia. However, he never officially stated his intention to run for office, despite hinting his interest.

Vance reportedly tried to call Zaluzhnyi in early March, just three days after the heated exchange on Feb. 28, but Zaluzhnyi declined to take the call after consulting with the Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak, according to the newspaper.

A source close to Zaluzhnyi told the Guardian that his refusal was a "principled position" and a sign of unity, reflecting Ukraine’s feeling of having been "humiliated."

According to a recent survey by the Rating group, Zaluzhnyi would place second after Zelensky in a presidential race with 25% support, while his potential political party would come in first in parliamentary elections with 22%.

Last week, Oksana Torop, who previously worked as a journalist with the BBC's Ukrainian service, denied reports that the former top general is preparing a presidential campaign team in London.

"Valerii Zaluzhnyi has stated his position more than once, and as far as I know, it has not changed: while the war continues, we need to work to preserve the country, not think about elections," she told NV.

In a similar move, people close to Trump also reportedly met with ex-President, the de facto leader of Ukraine's opposition, Petro Poroshenko, and former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko after the Oval Office clash.  

Article image

Avatar
Kateryna Denisova

News Editor

Kateryna Denisova works as a News Editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a news editor at the NV media outlet for four years, covering mainly Ukrainian and international politics. Kateryna holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Taras Shevchenko University of Kyiv. She also was a fellow at journalism schools in the Czech Republic and Germany.

