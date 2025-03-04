Why Trump’s Ukraine aid freeze upends world order.

This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. has suspended military aid to Ukraine as part of a pressure campaign to push Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky toward negotiations with Russia, U.S. President Donald Trump’s senior adviser Jason Miller said on March 4. It’s just the latest in a series of developments since Trump took office that mark a dramtic shift in the U.S.’s relationship with not only Ukraine, but Europe, and the rest of the world.

The Kyiv Independent spoke with Timothy Ash, associate fellow at the Chatham House’s Russia and Eurasia Programme, who told us that what is unfolding right now amount to “teutonic shifts in alliances that I don’t think anyone could quite have imagined.”