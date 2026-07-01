Why this prominent Ukrainian female writer voluntarily joined the army
The Kyiv Independent’s Kate Tsurkan speaks with Ukrainian author and soldier Kateryna Zarembo about her decision to join Ukraine’s military, the realities of serving as a combat medic, and how Russia’s full-scale invasion has reshaped her relationship with writing. The conversation explores women’s roles in Ukraine’s armed forces, the debate over mandatory military service, and misconceptions about Donbas, the eastern region of Ukraine where Russia’s war has been raging since 2014. She also reflects on writing fiction during wartime and why, for now, saving lives matters more than writing books.