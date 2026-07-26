KI short logo
Featured Videos

Can Germany prove Ukraine blew up Nord Stream? | Ukraine This Week

  • Avatar
  • Avatar
In the latest episode of Ukraine This Week, Anna Belokur examines Germany’s allegations that a Ukrainian-led team sabotaged the Nord Stream pipelines on Kyiv’s orders—claims that Ukraine continues to reject.
VideoUkraine this Week
Copied!
Unable to take Dobropillia, Russia is burning it to the ground

Unable to take Dobropillia, Russia is burning it to the ground

Syrskyi is out. Can Drapatyi fix Ukraine's army?

Syrskyi is out. Can Drapatyi fix Ukraine's army?

Could Russia attack NATO? We asked its military chief

Could Russia attack NATO? We asked its military chief

Ukrainians react to Zelensky's military leadership shakeup

Ukrainians react to Zelensky's military leadership shakeup

Report

Interview

Explainer

Documentary

Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics

  • Avatar
  • Avatar

The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.

Vox Pop

Ukraine This Week

Dare To Ukraine

War Crimes Investigations Unit

Ukraine's True History

Editors' Picks