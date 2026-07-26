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Can Germany prove Ukraine blew up Nord Stream? | Ukraine This Week
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In the latest episode of Ukraine This Week, Anna Belokur examines Germany’s allegations that a Ukrainian-led team sabotaged the Nord Stream pipelines on Kyiv’s orders—claims that Ukraine continues to reject.
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Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics
The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.