Where does Ukraine's anti-corruption fight stand after Mindichgate?

The Kyiv Independent’s Oleksiy Sorokin speaks with Daria Kaleniuk, executive director of Ukraine’s Anti-Corruption Action Center, about the state of Ukraine’s anti-corruption reforms and their impact on the country’s bid to join the European Union. Kaleniuk discusses major corruption investigations, why some cases stall in the courts, and the political obstacles slowing key reforms. She argues that strengthening law-enforcement institutions, judicial independence, and accountability is essential if Ukraine wants to meet EU requirements and rebuild trust with both Ukrainian society and European partners.