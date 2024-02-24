Skip to content
Western allies publicly reaffirm support for Ukraine on 2-year anniversary of invasion

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 24, 2024 12:49 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky reacts after addressing the crowd in front of the Danish Parliament in Copenhagen, Denmark, on Aug. 21, 2023. (MADS CLAUS RASMUSSEN/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Western allies have been publicly reaffirming their support for Ukraine on Feb. 24, the two-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion.

"The future of Ukraine lies in the European Union," read a joint statement released by European Council President Charles Michel, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Parliament President Roberta Metsola.

"We will continue to address Ukraine's pressing military and defense needs, including deliveries of urgently needed ammunition and missiles," the statement continued. "Russia and its leaders will pay a growing price for their actions."

Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren announced that the Netherlands will sign a long-term security agreement with Ukraine and reiterated that country's military aid for Kyiv since the start of the full-scale invasion has totaled 2.81 billion euros.

"We must continue to take a united stand against Putin's aggression," Ollongren wrote.

The Dutch Royal Family also released a statement conveying that the Netherlands remained "united for the men and women of Ukraine who are fighting for freedom, democracy, and justice," adding that Ukraine's resilience is "an example and inspiration to us all."

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto also stressed the "the capacity and resources to support Ukraine in the long run" while also working toward peace, reiterating the Finnish government's support for President Volodymyr Zelensky's Peace Formula.

The Danish Foreign Ministry wrote that "stands with the Ukrainian people and their fight for freedom and justice," and released a video about its ongoing aid for the country. This includes the Ukraine Fund launched in 2023 to provide military and civilian support and engage private companies and civil society organizations in Ukraine's reconstruction.

On Feb. 23, U.S. President Joe Biden recalled his trip to Kyiv marking the one-year anniversary of the invasion and wrote that "a dictator bent on rebuilding an empire will never be able to erase the people’s love of liberty. Brutality will never grind down the will of the free. And Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia."

After 2 years of Russia’s full-scale war, Ukraine keeps fighting
Exactly two years ago, on Feb. 24, 2022, Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the largest military attack in Europe since World War II. This day in 2022 also marked a turning point in a decade of ongoing Russian aggression against Ukraine that started with the illegal annexation of
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

1:44 PM

Zelensky: 'We are 730 days closer to victory'.

"Any normal person wants the war to end. But none of us will allow our Ukraine to end," President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video marking the two-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.
9:50 PM

Media: Zelensky may visit Armenia in near future.

President Volodymyr Zelensky may visit Armenia in “the near future,” the Armenian news outlet FactorTV reported on Feb. 23. Preparations for the visit are currently underway, but the exact date has not yet been confirmed, the outlet reported, citing its sources.
7:23 PM

Canada announces new sanctions against Russia.

Canada's new sanctions will target those who provide Russia with military equipment, offer services such as insurance to Russian soldiers, and otherwise help support the finances and logistics of the Russian state
