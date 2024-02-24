Western allies publicly reaffirm support for Ukraine on 2-year anniversary of invasion

This audio is created with AI assistance

Western allies have been publicly reaffirming their support for Ukraine on Feb. 24, the two-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion.

"The future of Ukraine lies in the European Union," read a joint statement released by European Council President Charles Michel, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Parliament President Roberta Metsola.

"We will continue to address Ukraine's pressing military and defense needs, including deliveries of urgently needed ammunition and missiles," the statement continued. "Russia and its leaders will pay a growing price for their actions."

Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren announced that the Netherlands will sign a long-term security agreement with Ukraine and reiterated that country's military aid for Kyiv since the start of the full-scale invasion has totaled 2.81 billion euros.

"We must continue to take a united stand against Putin's aggression," Ollongren wrote.

The Dutch Royal Family also released a statement conveying that the Netherlands remained "united for the men and women of Ukraine who are fighting for freedom, democracy, and justice," adding that Ukraine's resilience is "an example and inspiration to us all."

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto also stressed the "the capacity and resources to support Ukraine in the long run" while also working toward peace, reiterating the Finnish government's support for President Volodymyr Zelensky's Peace Formula.

The Danish Foreign Ministry wrote that "stands with the Ukrainian people and their fight for freedom and justice," and released a video about its ongoing aid for the country. This includes the Ukraine Fund launched in 2023 to provide military and civilian support and engage private companies and civil society organizations in Ukraine's reconstruction.

On Feb. 23, U.S. President Joe Biden recalled his trip to Kyiv marking the one-year anniversary of the invasion and wrote that "a dictator bent on rebuilding an empire will never be able to erase the people’s love of liberty. Brutality will never grind down the will of the free. And Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia."