General Staff: Russia has lost 1,252,020 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost around 1,252,020 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 14.

The number includes 1,070 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,668 tanks, 24,031 armored fighting vehicles, 78,388 vehicles and fuel tanks, 37,282 artillery systems, 1,645 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,300 air defense systems, 435 airplanes, 347 helicopters, 134,306 drones, 29 ships and boats, and two submarines.