General Staff: Russia has lost 1,252,020 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukrainian servicemen who spent 137 days on frontline infantry positions return to a relatively safer area after rotating out from their combat posts near the road between Kostiantynivka and Druzhkivka in the Donetsk Oblast on February 11, 2026 in Kostiantynivka District, Ukraine. (Photo by Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos)

Russia has lost around 1,252,020 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 14.

The number includes 1,070 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,668 tanks, 24,031 armored fighting vehicles, 78,388 vehicles and fuel tanks, 37,282 artillery systems, 1,645 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,300 air defense systems, 435 airplanes, 347 helicopters, 134,306 drones, 29 ships and boats, and two submarines.

The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

