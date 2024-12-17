Most Poles favor Ukraine peace deal with territorial concessions, poll finds

This audio is created with AI assistance

For the first time, a majority of Polish citizens support ending the war in Ukraine even if it requires Ukraine to cede territory, Polish Radio reported on Dec. 17, citing a survey by the Polish Center for Public Opinion Research (CBOS).

The survey found that 55% of respondents prioritized ending the conflict over Ukraine’s territorial integrity, up from 39% in September 2024 and 26% in April 2022.

Only 31% of Poles believe Ukraine should continue fighting without concessions to Russia, a significant drop from 46% in September 2024 and 59% in April 2022.

CBOS noted that this shift reflects a growing fatigue with the ongoing war, especially as Polish society had previously been predominantly in favor of Ukraine continuing the fight.

The survey highlighted that younger Poles aged 18-24, residents of smaller cities, individuals with less education, and those with more conservative views were more likely to support a negotiated peace.

In contrast, a recent poll by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) revealed that nearly two-thirds of Ukrainians remain willing to endure the war "as long as it takes."

This figure has declined slightly from 73% in late 2023 to 63% in October 2024, but the majority still firmly reject territorial concessions.

The contrasting attitudes underscore the challenges facing Ukraine as it braces for renewed Russian offensives and continued pressure from some Western quarters for negotiations.

Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov recently stated Moscow’s aim to fully occupy Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts by 2025, signaling no intent to halt aggression.

President-elect Donald Trump also weighed in on the conflict during a Dec. 16 news conference, describing the war as “horrible” and expressing his intent to make “a little progress” toward peace, though he provided no specifics.

Trump has previously suggested reducing U.S. aid to Ukraine to pressure both sides into negotiations.