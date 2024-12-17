Ukraine sets goal to open all EU negotiation clusters in 2025, Zelensky says

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Dec. 17 that Ukraine aims to open all negotiating clusters with the European Union in 2025, an ambitious step in the country’s EU accession process, Interfax-Ukraine reported.

“During Poland’s EU presidency, we expect to open at least two clusters and six in total. To be honest, our goal is very ambitious — to open all the clusters next year,” Zelensky said at the All-Ukrainian Congress of Local and Regional Authorities.

The EU’s Commissioner for Enlargement, Oliver Varhelyi, has said Ukraine could join the bloc by 2029, provided it completes the necessary reforms.

Ukraine submitted its detailed reform plan on March 20, outlining its vision for reconstruction and modernization as part of its EU membership aspirations.

The European Commission recently commended Ukraine’s progress in key areas, including the rule of law, judicial reform, and anti-corruption measures. However, it emphasized that additional reforms are needed to meet EU standards.

Ukraine received EU candidate status in June 2022. The European Commission recommended launching accession talks with Ukraine in November 2023, and the European Council approved the decision a month later.