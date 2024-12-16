Stay warm with Ukrainian traditions this winter. Explore and gift our seasonal merch collection, inspired by Ukraine’s unique heritage.

Peace cannot be achieved without territorial loss for Ukraine, Slovak president says

by Dmytro Basmat December 16, 2024 4:14 AM 2 min read
Peter Pellegrini, Slovakia's former prime minister and leader of the social democratic Hlas party, a day after the Oct. 1 parliamentary elections, in Bratislava, Slovakia. (Photo credit: Zuzana Gogova/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Slovak President Peter Pellegrini, speaking to Slovakia's public broadcaster STVR on Dec. 15, argued that achieving peace in Ukraine would likely require accepting partial territorial losses and called for the immediate start of peace negotiations.

"When it comes to peace, I believe that realism must be maintained. Today, probably no sensible person in Europe believes that peace can be achieved without some partial territorial losses for Ukraine," Pellegrini said.

Pellegrini's comments come ahead of the January inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump who has vowed to get Ukraine and Russia to the negotiating table for peace talks.

Pellegrini has also previously indicated his objection to immediately providing Ukraine with an invite to the NATO military alliance, stating that immediate accession was "not realistic" during wartime.

Pellegrini is an ally of Prime Minister Robert Fico, who has been a vocal critic of military aid for Ukraine and sanctions against Russia.

On Dec. 2, the Russian-friendly, populist prime minister criticized the EU’s new leadership over their supporting words for Ukraine, saying that the made by EU chief diplomat Kaja Kallas and new president of the European Council, Antonio Costa, "did not correspond to the conclusions of the European Union."

Fico halted military aid to Ukraine from the Slovak Armed Forces' stocks after taking office in September 2023 in a stark foreign policy reversal. He recently announced he had accepted the Kremlin's invitation to attend the Victory Day celebrations in Moscow next May.

Slovak PM accepts Putin’s invitation to Moscow Victory Day celebrations
Slovakia’s Ukraine-skeptic Prime Minister Robert Fico accepted Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invitation to attend the Victory Day celebrations in Moscow next May, Fico announced on Nov. 27.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek




Author: Dmytro Basmat
Most popular

News Feed

12:33 PM

Georgia's opposition parties appeal to EU following election of pro-Russian president, Sova reports.

In a joint letter, Georgian opposition leaders urged the release of all detained politicians, activists, and peaceful demonstrators; the introduction of targeted sanctions against those responsible for "undermining democracy;" the suspension of visa-free travel and visa restrictions for Georgian Dream officials; and the declaration of the "self-proclaimed regime" of Bidzina Ivanishvili as illegitimate.
7:43 PM  (Updated: )

Suspected terrorist attack in Dnipro kills 1, injures 4.

Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) has classified the incident as a terrorist attack and detained a 37-year-old resident suspected of acting on instructions from Russian special services.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.