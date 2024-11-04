Skip to content
63% of Ukrainians ready to endure the war as long as necessary, survey shows

by Boldizsar Gyori November 4, 2024 2:51 PM 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. People drink sparkling wine, waves flags and sing songs as they celebrate the liberation of the city of Kherson in Independence Square on November 12, 2022, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Ed Ram/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Almost two-thirds of Ukrainians said they are ready to endure the war as long as it takes, a survey by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) showed on Nov. 4.

A further 15% of respondents said they were willing to bear the burden of the war for a few more months, and 4% said they could endure it for six months. Some 6% percent said they are ready to endure for a year, and 12% could not answer.

According to the poll, positions on the matter have remained mostly stable since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in 2022. However, there was a slight drop in those willing to endure the war for as long as needed–from 73% in December 2023 and February 2024 to 63% in October.

The number of those who supported continuing the resistance only for a shorter period of time has also grown. This trend was especially noticeable in the south and east, where the share of respondents willing to endure the war for a year or more went from 71% to 57% and 73% to 48%, respectively.

The population of western and central Ukraine expressed high support and confidence regarding the resistance.

The poll was conducted between Sept. 20 and Oct. 3. on a representative sample of 989 people. It excluded those who fled abroad or lived in the Russian-occupied territories.

Ukraine finds itself in an increasingly difficult situation in the war. Russian forces keep advancing in the east at a pace unseen in 2024 while the country braces for renewed strikes on the energy grid and possible blackouts during winter.

A potential return of ex-President Donald Trump to the White House after the U.S. election on Nov. 5 also casts a shadow on the future of allied support for Ukraine.

Author: Boldizsar Gyori
10:04 AM

German Foreign Minister Baerbock arrives in Kyiv.

"We are countering this brutality with our humanity and support, so that Ukrainians can not only survive the winter, but so that their country can survive," German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said upon arrival.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.