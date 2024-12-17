Stay warm with Ukrainian traditions this winter. Explore and gift our seasonal merch collection, inspired by Ukraine’s unique heritage.

shop now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Poland, European Union, United States, Russia, Peace Negotiations, Radoslaw Sikorski
Edit post

West should pressure Russia into peace talks, not Ukraine, Polish FM says

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn December 17, 2024 7:10 AM 2 min read
Radosław Sikorski, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland, during an interview with The Kyiv Independent in Warsaw, Poland on April 2, 2024. (Tetiana Pavliuk / The Kyiv Independent)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Western nations should push Russia, not Ukraine, into peace negotiations to stop the war, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said at a press conference in Brussels on Dec. 16.

Sikorski's comments come as Europe braces for a withdrawal of U.S. support once President-elect Donald Trump returns to the White House. Trump has promised to accelerate negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow.

As the aggressor in the conflict, Russia should be the one facing pressure to negotiate, Sikorski said.

"Both the United States and the European Union must help Ukraine to achieve a better negotiating position for possible future negotiations, which should be encouraged and forced on the aggressor, not the victim," he said.

Sikorski called on Europe and its allies to form a united front against Russia, and said the E.U. should become more "tense" in its response to Russian aggression.

Ukraine's allies have doubled down on economic and military support for Kyiv in attempts to strengthen the war-torn nation's hand before any potential peace talks.

The E.U on Dec. 16 adopted its 15th sanctions package against Moscow, targeting Russia's shadow fleet and defense sector. Before the package was announced, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha updated his European counterparts, including Sikorski, on the situation in Ukraine.

EU ready to step up support for Ukraine if US reduces aid, Polish FM says
“Strengthening Europe’s defense capabilities must go hand in hand with maintaining the United States’ commitment to enhancing our security,” Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk

Author: Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.