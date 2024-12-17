West should pressure Russia into peace talks, not Ukraine, Polish FM says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Western nations should push Russia, not Ukraine, into peace negotiations to stop the war, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said at a press conference in Brussels on Dec. 16.

Sikorski's comments come as Europe braces for a withdrawal of U.S. support once President-elect Donald Trump returns to the White House. Trump has promised to accelerate negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow.

As the aggressor in the conflict, Russia should be the one facing pressure to negotiate, Sikorski said.

"Both the United States and the European Union must help Ukraine to achieve a better negotiating position for possible future negotiations, which should be encouraged and forced on the aggressor, not the victim," he said.

Sikorski called on Europe and its allies to form a united front against Russia, and said the E.U. should become more "tense" in its response to Russian aggression.

Ukraine's allies have doubled down on economic and military support for Kyiv in attempts to strengthen the war-torn nation's hand before any potential peace talks.

The E.U on Dec. 16 adopted its 15th sanctions package against Moscow, targeting Russia's shadow fleet and defense sector. Before the package was announced, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha updated his European counterparts, including Sikorski, on the situation in Ukraine.