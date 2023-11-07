Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

ISW: War against Ukraine deepening identity crises within Russian society

by Lance Luo November 7, 2023 8:02 AM 1 min read
Museum in Moscow on September 18, 2023. (Photo by Natalia KOLESNIKOVA / AFP) (Photo by NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine is exacerbating an emerging identity crisis within Russian society, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) writes, citing Vostok Battalion Commander Alexander Khodakovsky.

Russian Orthodox ideologue, Khodakovsky published a memo claiming that a schism in Russian national identity has resulted from the “ideological arguments advanced to justify and mobilize support for Russia's war in Ukraine.”

Khodakovsky exposes a dilemma facing Russia as it continues its war in Ukraine; the issue of how to align nationalist ideologies on which the Kremlin uses to justify the war, and the reality of Russia being a highly diverse federal state composed of ethnic republics.

He cited “genetic studies” showing that “Russian genes” were not dominant and concluded that Russian identity is based on morals and ideologies and not ethnogenetic.

ISW writes that “in several ways, the war has narrowed the conception of what it means to be Russian among Russian ideologues, particularly as concepts of identity are increasingly defined by hyper-nationalist and pro-war information space voices who amplify the Kremlin's ideological line on the war and redirect it at domestic audiences.”

Russia withdraws from Convention for Protection of National Minorities
Russia claims it lost the opportunity to monitor and address cases of alleged rights violations of national minorities abroad, “primarily of the Russian-speaking population.” The Kremlin used false accusations of abuse and discrimination against Russian-speaking citizens of Ukraine to start armed ag…
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Lance Luo
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.