Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

UPDATE: EU Commission chief von der Leyen arrives in Kyiv

by Martin Fornusek November 4, 2023 10:03 AM 2 min read
Ukraine's Preisdent Volodymyr Zelensky (L) welcomes European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (R) during her visit to Kyiv on Nov. 4, 2023. (Ursula von der Leyen/X)
This audio is created with AI assistance

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has arrived in Ukraine's capital, welcomed by President Volodymyr Zelensky, the head of the EU's executive arm confirmed on the social media platform X on Nov. 4.

"Good to be back in Kyiv for my sixth wartime visit," the EU top-ranking official said.

"I'm here to discuss Ukraine's accession path to the EU. The EU's financial support to rebuild Ukraine as a modern, prosperous democracy. And how we will continue to make Russia pay for its war of aggression."

Von der Leyen is expected to deliver an address in the Verkhovna Rada, according to lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak.

The visit is scheduled to take only one day, the EU press service told the Kyiv Independent.

Media reports about von der Leyen's visit to Kyiv emerged last week. Her trip comes just as Ukraine is expecting the Commission's recommendation on the start of EU accession talks, to be issued on Nov. 8.

Several media have already indicated that the assessment should be positive. The actual launch of the accession talks must be then approved by EU leaders, presumably during a summit in December.

Von der Leyen visited Kyiv last time in May, meeting President Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss the EU ammunition supply plan and an upcoming package of sanctions against Russia.

Opinion: The geopolitics of EU enlargement
The debate surrounding the European Union’s potential expansion is no longer really about Ukraine and the western Balkans. Enlargement is now an existential question with far-reaching implications for the EU and its ability to remain a prominent player in a rapidly changing global environment. BERL…
The Kyiv IndependentMark Leonard
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.