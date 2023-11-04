UPDATE: EU Commission chief von der Leyen arrives in Kyiv

This audio is created with AI assistance

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has arrived in Ukraine's capital, welcomed by President Volodymyr Zelensky, the head of the EU's executive arm confirmed on the social media platform X on Nov. 4.

"Good to be back in Kyiv for my sixth wartime visit," the EU top-ranking official said.

"I'm here to discuss Ukraine's accession path to the EU. The EU's financial support to rebuild Ukraine as a modern, prosperous democracy. And how we will continue to make Russia pay for its war of aggression."

Von der Leyen is expected to deliver an address in the Verkhovna Rada, according to lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak.

The visit is scheduled to take only one day, the EU press service told the Kyiv Independent.

Media reports about von der Leyen's visit to Kyiv emerged last week. Her trip comes just as Ukraine is expecting the Commission's recommendation on the start of EU accession talks, to be issued on Nov. 8.

Several media have already indicated that the assessment should be positive. The actual launch of the accession talks must be then approved by EU leaders, presumably during a summit in December.

Von der Leyen visited Kyiv last time in May, meeting President Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss the EU ammunition supply plan and an upcoming package of sanctions against Russia.