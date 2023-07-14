Voice of America: Cambodian experts train Ukrainians in demining techniques

This audio is created with AI assistance

Cambodian demining experts met with members of Ukraine's State Emergency Service at a facility in Poland last week to teach demining techniques, according to a video from Voice of America published on July 13.

The experts shared advanced land-mine imaging technology and equipment, some of which was developed and supported by the Japanese government.

The Cambodian Mine Action Centre (CAMC), which is taking the lead on developing trainings for Ukrainian teams in Poland, gained experience in demining techniques over the past several decades after the war in Cambodia ended in the late 1990s.

The CAMC has worked in several countries in Africa and the Middle East to share its equipment and expertise in the realm of demining.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said in January that Ukraine had become “the largest minefield in the world,” due to the Russian invasion, where an estimated 40 percent of the territory now contains land mines.

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov estimated in April that over 5,000 specialists will be needed to de-mine Ukrainian territory after the war ends.