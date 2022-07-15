Senior Partnerships Manager for Global Communities Humanitarian Assistance Project in Ukraine

Global Communities is seeking a qualified and experienced Senior Partnerships Manager for its Humanitarian Assistance Project in Ukraine. Global Communities is responding to the crisis in Ukraine, delivering humanitarian, recovery, and development assistance through a community-led response. Global Communities’ response is designed with the goal of saving lives, reducing suffering, and addressing urgent needs while supporting communities to lead their own response and prepare for recovery.





ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

The Senior Partnerships Manager will directly manage and coordinate all relevant partnerships for the humanitarian response in Ukraine, including contributing to the partnership approach strategy, designing tools, collaborating on grant making and monitoring and supporting capacity development plans. The position will be based in Ukraine and will report to the Program Director.

The role of the Sr. Partnerships Manager is key to our coordination with national organizations within Ukraine. This role will be responsible for developing and managing relationships with organizational leadership, supporting with collaborative and partner-led capacity assessments, supporting partner-led capacity development plans and ensuring appropriate monitoring, evaluation and learning of partner programming. This role is pivotal to Global Communities’ approach and prioritization of a locally delivered humanitarian response in Ukraine.





SPECIFIC RESPONSIBILITIES:

Management, Representation and Advocacy

Provide technical vision and strategy and corresponding tools for the Ukraine humanitarian response’s partnership programming and contribute to the partnership strategy for the humanitarian response.

Review technical vision and strategy of Global Communities’ past partnership management strategy through development programming and develop a cohesive strategy that considers future development and humanitarian needs.

Provide management support for partner organizational capacity development through tools, coaching, mentoring and aligning resources with needs.

Support partners in leading their own capacity assessments and development plans and collaborate with partners to set milestones.

Develop monitoring plans and collaborate with MEAL team to ensure appropriate monitoring and documentation of monitoring results throughout program delivery.

Coordinate with program management teams, technical and operational teams to provide capacity building and oversight support to partner programs.

Coordinate closely with grants management, M&E and feedback mechanism teams to ensure safe, accountable, equitable and compliant delivery of humanitarian assistance.

Collaborate with project leadership of civil society/governance programs to minimize risks of duplication across humanitarian and development programs.

Support the development of advocacy priorities specifically related to partners or locally led humanitarian assistance in Ukraine.

Represent GC in relevant fora to coordinate and collaborate on partnership approaches.

Technical Support

Develop Partnership Management SOPs

Develop and implement tools required for partnership programming – including capacity assessments, capacity development plans, monitoring of organizational development and learning and adapting approaches and tools.

Provide mentoring support to partner organizations where required.

Support the identification of and accessibility of training resources for partners specifically linked to partner capacity development plans, humanitarian assistance or safety and security for partners.

Update Global Communities partnership related tools to align with engaging smaller organizations involved in Ukraine response.

Build partner capacity as needed to apply safeguarding standards in line with Global Communities’ Safeguarding Framework and international standards

Reporting and Knowledge Management

Contribute to required internal and external reporting, by support of drafting of bi-weekly/monthly/quarterly program reports, and success stories related to partner programming as required.

Promote a culture of excellence, inclusion, learning, support, diversity and innovation.

Visit project locations and partner activities in Ukraine as required for appropriate oversight and representation with up to 50% travel within Ukraine.

Supervision responsibilities.





KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, AND ABILITIES:

Proven ability to work in a fast paced, demanding environment, often working under pressure in insecure environments.

Management in complex environments skills.

Ability to process information and synthesize for key decision- makers.

Knowledge of Knowledge of civil society and governance best practices and partnership management, including working with local NGOs, CSOs or national response mechanisms.

Strong cross cultural communication skills.

The ability to identify and problems as they arrive and proposing solutions across organizations.

Strong interpersonal and representational skills.

Knowledge of humanitarian response coordination architecture, mechanisms and standards.





REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:

Undergraduate degree in a related discipline and a minimum of six years of related work experience or a minimum of them years of related work experience.

At least 2 years’ experience working in emergency, conflict, post-conflict, or post-disaster settings.

Demonstrated experience working on civil society and governance programming and working directly with partners in Ukraine.

Demonstrated experience with developing and implementing tools for partnership selection and management.

Demonstrated experience with capacity development or developing and facilitating training.

Prior experience working on USAID (incl BHA), UN or other donor funded programs preferred.

Experience managing diverse and multi-functional teams.

Experience with negotiations with local partners and

Demonstrated ability to adapt to new environments and work with multi-national staff.

Working proficiency in Ukrainian or Russian and English required.

A passion for the mission and values of Global Communities





Interested candidates are asked to send CVs and Cover letters to UkraineHR@globalcommunities.org by COB July 25, 2022, indicating position title in the subject line.



