Senior and Middle PHP developer, QA engineer for Alinea International

Alinea International is one of Canada’s leading international development firms, providing management and technical expertise to developing and transitional country partners on projects that promote sustainable growth and meaningful opportunities for people to improve their lives. Over the past 30 years, we have implemented over 370 projects in more than 65 countries.

Alinea International has two offices in Canada and 11 offices around the world, including an office in Ukraine. Over the almost 13-year presence in Ukraine, the team of Alinea International successfully implemented five international technical assistance projects.

In October 2019, Alinea International launched a new five-year project in Ukraine: Support to Ukraine’s Reforms for Governance (SURGe). SURGe is a technical assistance project in Ukraine, funded by Global Affairs Canada and implemented by Alinea International Ltd.

SURGe provides technical assistance to multiple Ministries to:

increase their capacity in the development of policies/reforms, strategic planning, monitoring and evaluation using RBM IT Tool (ProjectUA) in accordance to Results-Based Management (RBM) methodology, which is already embedded into Ukraine’s legislation; implement a citizen-centric approach to policy development according to GBA+ methodology as stated in Ukraine’s legislation.

To achieve these objectives, SURGe Project, in part in cooperation with the Better Regulation Delivery Office (BRDO), is developing software to automate the abovementioned processes.

In this regard, we are looking for the following experts:

who will be working with a Tech Lead and the team to help the development of software to automate processes of planning and implementation reforms; QA engineer will be working with a Tech Lead and the team to help provide test scenarios, detect errors and support quality assurance of developed software to automate processes of planning and implementation reforms.

Deadline for applications: Aug. 05.

Please send your applications to valeriias@alineainternational.com , indicating the title of the vacancy you are applying for.

Due to the volume of responses, only short-listed candidates will be contacted for a follow-up. No telephone inquiries will be entertained. Please, note the interview process might start before the application deadline.