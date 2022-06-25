News reporter for The Kyiv Independent

The Kyiv Independent, Ukraine’s main English-language publication, is looking for a news reporter. This junior-level position in the newsroom is perfect for a dedicated young professional or a student who is at the start of their career in journalism.





The Kyiv Independent was founded in November 2021 by a team of reporters and editors who were fired from the Kyiv Post for defending editorial independence, and media consultancy company Jnomics. Publishing in English, we serve as the world’s window into Ukraine, and Ukraine’s voice in the world. Today it’s a team of 24 people, based mostly in Kyiv.





Responsibilities:

Writing short news updates and news stories in English;

Working in shifts, under the guidance of the news editor, to keep the website’s news feed up to date;

Closely following the Ukrainian news agenda, its main newsmakers, as well as the international agenda in relation to Ukraine.





Requirements:

English language proficiency (C1 or native speaker);

Command of Ukrainian language (enough to read and understand news updates, as well as understand a statement delivered in a video/audio form);

Good understanding of news and current affairs in Ukraine and the region;

Journalistic experience would be considered an advantage;

Ability to communicate effectively with team members;

Ability to focus fully on work during your shifts;

Devotion to the values of independent journalism;

Being based in Kyiv would be considered an advantage.

We offer:

market-level pay;

work in scheduled shifts;

a young and highly motivated team

mentoring and possibilities for professional development.

Please submit your CV and a motivation letter to jobs.kyivindependent@gmail.com and include the name of the vacancy “News Reporter” in the title of the email. Only the short-listed candidates will be contacted.



