Director of Programs, Communities and Governance Practice for IREX

Who we are

IREX is a global development and education organization. We strive for a more just, prosperous, and inclusive world—where individuals reach their full potential, governments serve their people, and communities thrive. With a projected annual portfolio of more than $100 million and more than 600 staff worldwide, we work with partners in more than 100 countries in four areas essential to progress: cultivating leaders, empowering youth, strengthening institutions, and increasing access to quality education and information.

The Director of Programs (DoP) provides management and operational oversight to the assigned programs in Ukraine such as Veterans Reintegration, Cohesion Through Youth-Led Action, Voices in Action and Ukraine Rapid Response Fund. The programs will support the donor’s (e.g. Department of State) goals in Ukraine.

We are doers. Our decades of on-the-ground experience help us create greater impact, practical recommendations, and lasting partnerships.

Are you the next member of our team?

Your background & skills

Minimum of Bachelor’s degree (Master’s degree highly preferred) in a management discipline or related field.

Minimum of 14+ years of progressive experience or a master’s degree and 13 years of experience.

5 years of donor-funded project management experience.

Experience in establishing systems and overseeing program start-up and close-out; overseeing multiple program areas simultaneously; hiring, training and supervision of local personnel; financial management including budgeting; tracking, reporting, and accounting of finances and procurement.

Ability to establish and nurture strong working relationships with senior-level national and sub-national government officials; community leaders, local officials, media, civil society, private sector leaders; international donors; and other key stakeholders.

Demonstrated ability to track and manage large budgets and plan both strategically and creatively to meet project objectives.

Ability to cultivate relationships with potential donors and partners.

Proficient and comfortable with contemporary digital platforms for collaboration and communication.

Excellent management, communication, and interpersonal skills.

Ability to communicate professionally and provide written reporting in English and Ukrainian required.

In-depth knowledge of Ukraine and/or Eastern European context preferred.

You must have unrestricted authorization to work in Ukraine.

Your daily tasks

Represent IREX and support its organizational development.

In collaboration with the HQ Program Director, develop and communicate the overall project vision and values to staff, partners, and stakeholders.

Work hand-in-hand with IREX HQ’s Program Director to lead overall implementation and provide oversight to select projects. Projects could include Veterans Reintegration, Cohesion Through Youth-Led Action, Voices in Action, and Ukraine Rapid Response Fund.

In coordination with IREX and the Ukraine leadership team, establish and ensure implementation of IREX/Ukraine operational policies and procedures and ensure that all operations are in compliance with IREX, donor, and local government regulations.

Provide strategic leadership and operational oversight to the program teams of the assigned programs.

Supervise a team of program staff members, administration, and support staff.

Provide direction, guidance, training, and coaching to staff to ensure procedures are aligned with best practices and IREX and donor rules and regulations, and are implemented effectively.

Manage effective communication and coordination with IREX home-office team.

Review and provide input for project documents (team workplans, monthly and quarterly reporting, and other donor reports and internal progress reports).

Travel throughout Ukraine as needed and if the security situation allows such travel.

Assure program quality in all project deliverables to achieve expected results as well as meet or exceed donor expectations.

Monitor workplan implementation and cooperative agreement deadline.

Advise local partners and serve as a technical resource.

Provide technical support for IREX strategic initiatives or other projects as needed.

Accountable for ensuring that assigned programs obtain value-added tax (VAT) or other applicable tax waiver from the U.S. embassy or local authorities as needed.

Review and approve selected internal financial reporting (programs that they supervise and other office costs), including bank and cash reconciliations.

Approve and sign relevant documents, contracts, and agreements on behalf of IREX (programs that they supervise).

Accountable for IREX reports for submission to local authorities and ensure that local accounting procedures comply with local regulations (programs that they supervise).

In collaboration with Director of Operations and Finance, accountable for the compliance of office Human Resources policies and procedures to local labor law.

Hire, supervise, mentor, and support locally-hired staff, including proactively identifying and recommending opportunities that make use of IREX's professional development benefits.

Oversee compliance with IREX policy for the prevention of sexual abuse and exploitation (PSEA) of children and vulnerable adults, including mandatory staff training and effective reporting mechanisms.

Accountable for progressively increasing levels of diversity, equity, and inclusion in the project teams.

Other duties as assigned.

