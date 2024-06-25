Skip to content
News Feed, USAID, United States, Jake Sullivan, Kharkiv, Education
US will finance printing of 3 million textbooks for Ukrainian students

by Sonya Bandouil June 25, 2024 4:27 AM 2 min read
Rescuers extinguish a fire at the site of a Russian missile strike on the Factor-Druk printing plant's building in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on May 23, 2024. As a result of a missile strike by Russian military, the Factor-Druk printing plant in Kharkiv was damaged and partially burnt down. More than 50 workers were in the printing plant's building at the time of the attack, at least seven of whom were killed. (Ivan Samoilov/Gwara Media/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
The United States, through USAID, will finance the printing of over 3 million textbooks for primary school students in Ukraine, U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan announced.

These textbooks, produced in Ukraine, will be distributed to more than 12,000 schools across the country. Last year, Ukraine received its first batch of free textbooks for the New Ukrainian School curriculum from the EU.

This USAID initiative supports Ukraine's publishing industry, following the destruction of the Faktor Druk printing house in Kharkiv by Russian forces.

Faktor-Druk produces books for 30 Ukrainian publishing houses and accounts for a third of books in Ukraine, the company’s CEO Tatyana Grinyuk told the Kyiv Independent.

Operating since 1996, the facility employs over 400 people and churned out 450 million books, newspapers, and magazines every year before the full-scale invasion. On the eve of the full-scale invasion, 20% of the printing house's output was foreign orders for around 200 publishing houses.

Sullivan emphasized that Russia's attacks on Ukrainian printing houses are an attempt to undermine the education system.


The country’s literary mecca, Kharkiv, prints 80% of all books published in Ukraine. In recent weeks the city has come under constant attack as Russia opened a new offensive just dozens of kilometers north of the city on May 10.

Author: Sonya Bandouil
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.