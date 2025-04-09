US warns Russia against 'bad faith' negotiations

This audio is created with AI assistance

The United States has emphasized its stance on the ongoing war in Ukraine, saying it will not tolerate bad faith negotiations or violations of commitments. Acting U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Dorothy Shea made these remarks during a Security Council meeting on April 8, underscoring that Washington would ultimately evaluate Russia's commitment to a ceasefire based on its actions.

"We will ultimately judge President (Vladimir) Putin’s commitment to a ceasefire by Russia's actions," Shea told the 15-member council.



Her comments came after a deadly Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih last week, which resulted in the deaths of 11 adults and nine children, marking one of the deadliest attacks on civilians in months. "We understand the missile carried a cluster warhead, accounting for the horrific loss of life," Shea said.

The attack has raised concerns about the viability of Washington’s push for a ceasefire.

Shea further urged Russia to consider the potential impact of such actions on peace efforts. "We urge the Russian Federation to bear in mind that strikes like those on Kryvyi Rih, and executions of prisoners of war, have the potential to damage peace efforts and all dependent discussions," she said.

In response to the attack, Russia's U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia claimed, without providing evidence, that the missile strike had targeted a meeting of Ukrainian service members and foreign trainers, claiming that up to 85 individuals had been killed.

Ukraine rejected this assertion, calling it disinformation.

Nebenzia also reiterated Moscow's long-standing objective of Ukrainian demilitarization, stating that Russia would seek to achieve this goal "using military or negotiating means in such a way to make sure that Ukraine is no longer a threat to Russia." He also emphasized that Russia was open to serious negotiations but would not allow the process to be used to strengthen Ukraine's military capabilities.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's Deputy U.N. Ambassador Khrystyna Hayovyshyn noted that Ukraine had accepted a U.S. proposal for a 30-day ceasefire, but Russia's response has been continued attacks on Ukrainian cities and villages.

"Russia targets Ukrainian cities and villages with drones, bombs, artillery and ballistic and cruise missile attacks," Hayovyshyn said. "Russia demonstrates its complete disregard for international peace efforts led by the United States."